P3-M worth of machinery distributed to Kalinga coffee growers

To further increase the yield and sustainability of coffee farming in Kalinga, the government turned over P3 million worth of machinery to 32 selected coffee farmers in the province.

According to Kalinga's provincial office, the Department of Trade and Industry extended substantial support during the procurement process, paving the way for the acquisition of high-grade machinery and ensuring the coffee growers' top-quality farming. Among the distributed equipment were power sprayers, 2000-liter water tanks, assorted pipes, tools, and five-horsepower pumps.

"I am confident that with the right support and resources, our farmers will achieve remarkable results. The success of this project is a testament to our dedication to elevating the agricultural sector in Kalinga,” said Kalinga Gov. James Edduba, adding that their office is ready to extend more financial assistance depending on the progress shown by the benefiting farmers.

“I am proud of the high-quality coffee that our province produces, and I believe that this initiative will further enhance its reputation in the market."

Meanwhile, Provincial Agriculturist Engr. Domingo Bakilan said that to ensure efficient use of resources, the distributed machinery would be assessed after a year based on the demonstrated productivity of the farmers, saying that the equipment will continue to support their farmers if they see favorable results. However, in the event of low production, the pieces of equipment may be reclaimed.