BFAR, related sectors commit to uplift welfare of fisherfolk

The Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources renewed its commitment to support the National Anti-Poverty Commission and the Artisanal Fisherfolk Sectoral Council to help uplift the lives of Filipino fisherfolk.

The institutional partnership was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding signed by NAPC Secretary Lope Santos III, NAPC Vice Chairperson for the Basic Sectors Ruperto ‘Ka Uper’ Aleroza, and DA-BFAR Director Atty. Demosthenes Escoto on January 19.

In his message of support, Ka Uper expressed gratitude to Atty. Escoto and the entire DA-BFAR for their relentless efforts to promote the welfare of the country’s fisherfolk population.

“Kinikilala natin ang kahalagahan ng mga programa at proyektong maaaring pakinabangan ng ating mga mangingisda mula sa ating pamahalaan. Malaki ang ating pasasalamat sa kasunduang ito na maaaring magdala ng mas malalaking oportunidad upang maiangat mula sa kahirapan ang sektor ng pangisdaan,” Ka Uper said.

The MOU serves as an agreement outlining DA-BFAR’s commitment to maintain close coordination with the NAPC and the AFSC.

DA-BFAR, as lead agency, shall provide a P2M support fund and shoulder the work and financial plan and project proposals of the NAPC-AFSC for Fiscal Year 2024. It shall also share resources and conduct joint activities with the NAPC-AFSC, assign technical and administrative staff to assist the council, ensure active participation of the basic sectors in policy formulation and program implementation, and advocate the Fisherfolk Sectoral Agenda in the exercise of its roles and functions.

“This institutional partnership that we forged with DA-BFAR brings us closer toward a Bagong Pilipinas that addresses and responds to the needs of the poor. It strengthens our commitment to fulfill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to focus government efforts in helping marginalized areas such as artisanal fisherfolk communities,” Secretary Santos emphasized.

In addition, Director Escoto encouraged the NAPC-AFSC to maximize their collaboration and access programs available to our fisherfolk.

“Ang aming opisina ay bukas and we look forward to our partnership. Marami pa tayong dapat puntahan at tahakin para sa ikabubuti ng ating mga mangingisda,” the BFAR head added.

BFAR Information and Fisherfolk Coordination Office Chief Nazario Briguera, BFAR Legal Division Chief Atty. Roberto Buazon, NAPC Vice Chairperson for the Government Sector Chief of Staff Joey Villaflor, and Sectoral Technical Coordinator Stephanie Espinosa witnessed the MOU signing.