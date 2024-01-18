Taking the lead role

Notably, in this most challenging and crucial time, Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Z. Duterte (1st District) is taking the lead against the bastardized People’s Initiative movement spearheaded by the House leadership.

“Dabawenyos are not for sale” is his battle cry. That message now reverberates in the House of Representatives and is addressed not only to the leadership obsessed with power but to his colleagues whom Congressman Duterte describes as “minions of a person in Congress who is dreaming to be great.”

Pulong has always been a reserved person, often mistaken for being unapproachable.

His work in the district is unheralded because, like his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, he is not inclined to flaunt his achievements.

I, for one, respect his silence regarding the publication of his achievements, but I was astounded when I discovered that he has an office for a special outreach program at Southern Philippines Medical Center.

I gathered from several beneficiaries and later from the records that the outreach program has logged 25,272 patients and 963 senior citizens, 1,290 cancer patients, and 18,205 patients in private hospitals. He has helped 4,540 families with burials as well.

Because he keeps his achievements to himself, we learned about them from other sources. Last month, the Nation Builders and Mosliv Awards honored Congressman Duterte for his advocacy for sustainable development, earning him the title of Honorary Congressman of the Year (green category).

He was also conferred the Leadership Achiever as Public Servant citation in the Elite Business and Leadership Awards 2023 for his distinctive dedication and commitment to public service.

On record, the 1st District Representative of Davao City authored 78 House bills and 12 resolutions.

When Pulong breaks his silence, it is often triggered by what he thinks is unconscionable. He detests the acts of House underlings buying signatures or votes to push the People’s Initiative for Charter change.

His repugnance for the illegal and immoral scheme of the House leadership to push for changes in the Constitution is manifested in his clear message: “DABAWENYOS ARE NOT FOR SALE.”

His declaration serves as a warning to his colleagues and their minions who have the nerve to woo the electorate to sign the PI in exchange for cash and “ayuda.”

Pulong denounced the motive of his fellow politicians for changing the Constitution at bionic speed and a mind-boggling cost.

His own district’s National Expenditure Program budget was slashed from P2 billion to a measly P500 million.

Did the P1.5 billion go to the PI campaign? The PI, he said, is not of or by the people but for scheming politicians whose agenda is to perpetuate themselves in power.

Of the four representatives from Davao City, only Duterte and Isidro Ungab have come out strongly against the House leadership’s scheme to tinker with the Constitution.

Rep. Ungab revealed that documents related to Charter change were circulating in his district. He revealed that his constituents were allegedly offered P2,000 to P3,000 for their signatures.

Second District Representative Vincent Garcia, whose clan is known to be allied with the Dutertes, has remained mum, while PBA Party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles actively promotes the controversial People’s Initiative.

The haste and indecent means by which the People’s Initiative is being pushed could only be explained by the survey conducted recently by Pulse Asia, where Vice President Sara Duterte remained on top of Trust and Approval ratings.

I will skip naming the one at the bottom, for the scores are not only humiliating but also a death knell for one’s political dream.

The only salvation to remain in power is, therefore, to alter the Constitution and do it before the 2025 midterm elections.