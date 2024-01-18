Bong Go attends SHC groundbreaking in Davao, campaigns for more accessible healthcare services

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Super Health Center located in Barangay Dumoy, Davao City on Tuesday, 16 January.

In his speech, Go highlighted that the event marks a significant stride in the country's healthcare development, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the pandemic has brought to light the various challenges and limitations faced by the country's health infrastructure.

The establishment of the Super Health Center is seen as a crucial step towards strengthening the healthcare services available to the Filipino people, according to Go.

“As your chairman sa Committee on Health and Demograpy, importante sa akin ang health. Alam nyo ang katumbas nitong kalusugan ay buhay po ng bawat Pilipino kaya importante sa akin ang health. Kaya ako nagsusumikap akong makatulong sa atin na ma-improve at mag-invest tayo sa ating healthcare system para mailapit ang serbisyo medikal sa mga nangangailangan nito,” stressed Go in an interview on the same day.

According to Go, the Super Health Center in Barangay Dumoy is designed to provide comprehensive basic health care services. One of its key objectives is to ensure that quality medical care is accessible to residents, eliminating the need for them to travel long distances to receive medical attention.

This approach not only makes healthcare more accessible but also more efficient, especially for those living in remote or underserved areas.

“Iyan ang pamamaraan na ilapit natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Ang kagandahan nito early disease detection para hindi na lumala ang sakit, para magamot na agad. So iyan ang Super Health Center. Masaya ako na may itatayo na labing isa, eleven na itatayo sa 2022 at 2023 sa Davao City alone at mahigit 700 ang itatayo sa buong Pilipinas,” cited Go.

Services offered in Super Health Centers include database management, outpatient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: X-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine.

Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), fellow lawmakers, and local government units, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

Apart from Barangay Dumoy, necessary funds were allocated to construct more Super Health Centers in Barangays Cabantian, Malabog, Calinan, Catalunan Grande, Los Amigos, Indangan, Paquibato, Tacunan, Tibungco, and Toril Proper.