NUJP condemns harassment of journalists during ASEAN protest arrests

Lawyers, relatives, and supporters reportedly seek access to detained Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan delegates following the mass arrests in Muntinlupa City on 15 November 2026. Concerns have been raised over the detainees' access to legal counsel and basic necessities.

MUNTINLUPA CITY — Press freedom advocates have condemned the arrest and alleged harassment of campus journalists and independent media workers during a police operation against Southern Tagalog protesters in Sucat, Muntinlupa City, on Sunday, 15 November.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said it documented at least 22 media workers who reported experiencing police harassment while covering demonstrations surrounding the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

The incidents occurred as police arrested hundreds of delegates of the Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan at Sucat People's Park.

According to the NUJP, journalists from UPLB Perspective, The Staple, UP Philippine Collegian, and CCC The Sentinel were among those affected. A journalist from Southern Tagalog Exposure was also reportedly arrested.

UPLB Perspective reported that 10 of its staff members, including former editor-in-chief Aira Domingo, were among those apprehended during the police operation.

The publication said some detainees were subsequently transferred to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, while others were initially brought to a barangay facility in Sucat.

Human rights advocates, lawyers, and relatives also raised concerns over reported restrictions on access to detainees.

According to accounts published by UPLB Perspective, lawyers and representatives of human rights organizations encountered difficulties entering the detention facility to provide legal assistance.

Also read Lakbayan detainees raise concerns over conditions at Camp Bagong Diwa

Supporters separately alleged that some detainees had limited access to food and drinking water during the initial hours following their arrest.

These allegations have not been independently verified, and a specific response from police authorities concerning access to legal counsel and basic necessities was not immediately available.

Southern Police District Director Police Brig. Gen. Rodel Pastor defended the arrests, saying demonstrators had moved onto a public road and staged a protest despite earlier negotiations with police.

Pastor said the location was not a designated freedom park and accused some protesters of resisting police instructions.

Police reported arresting more than 200 individuals who could face charges, while protest organizers estimated that approximately 300 delegates were apprehended.

The protesters had marched from Laguna toward Metro Manila to oppose the Pax Silica initiative, the Luzon Economic Corridor, and the anticipated visit of United States President Donald Trump during the ASEAN Summit.

Meanwhile, the NUJP condemned the arrests, attempted arrests, and reported harassment of journalists performing their duties.

The organization stressed the importance of protecting press freedom and allowing journalists to document demonstrations and other matters of public interest without intimidation.

The incident has also raised questions about compliance with Republic Act 7438, which protects the rights of persons arrested, detained, or under custodial investigation, including access to competent and independent legal counsel.