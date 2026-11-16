BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio Water District (BWD) has urged residents and business owners to avoid water hoarding as concerns grow over the potential impact of a severe El Niño on the city's water supply.

BWD General Manager Salvador Royeca warned that stockpiling water out of fear of shortages could artificially increase demand, placing unnecessary pressure on available resources and complicating distribution, particularly during the dry season.

"We understand the public’s concerns about the possible effects of El Niño, but panic and water hoarding can trigger an artificial increase in demand," Royeca said. "This may put unnecessary pressure on our available supply and make it more challenging to distribute water equitably."

Despite concerns over the approaching dry months, Royeca said Baguio's water reserves have improved following rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon in August.

The rains helped replenish underground and surface water sources, strengthening the city's supply ahead of possible dry spells.

However, Royeca emphasized that the improved reserves must be managed carefully to prevent shortages.

"Rather than panic, we encourage everyone to remain calm and use water wisely. Conserving water is one practical way the public can help protect our available resources and ensure that the needs of the wider community are met," he said.

The BWD also reminded households and commercial establishments to minimize water waste and report supply problems through its official communication channels for immediate action.

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Royeca stressed that water conservation should remain a daily practice regardless of weather conditions.