Meralco, LBC, Phinma in back-to-school brigade

July is the start of the new academic year and schools undergo renovations in preparation for the opening of classes. The tradition dubbed “Brigada Eskwela” is supported by local governments and private companies.

Employees of Meralco and volunteers from its social responsibility arm One Meralco Foundation (OMF) check school electricals before the schools open to ensure a reliable power supply and safe learning environment.

“Starting the school year right starts even before the school opens. By partnering annually with DepEd and with the various local governments in the Meralco franchise area, we at Meralco and One Meralco Foundation are committed to do our part in ensuring schools are safe and prepared to welcome the students for a new year of learning,” said OMF president and Meralco chief corporate social responsibility officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao.