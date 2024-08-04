Meralco, LBC, Phinma in back-to-school brigade

July is the start of the new academic year and schools undergo renovations in preparation for the opening of classes. The tradition dubbed “Brigada Eskwela” is supported by local governments and private companies.
Employees of Meralco and volunteers from its social responsibility arm One Meralco Foundation (OMF) check school electricals before the schools open to ensure a reliable power supply and safe learning environment.
“Starting the school year right starts even before the school opens. By partnering annually with DepEd and with the various local governments in the Meralco franchise area, we at Meralco and One Meralco Foundation are committed to do our part in ensuring schools are safe and prepared to welcome the students for a new year of learning,” said OMF president and Meralco chief corporate social responsibility officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao.
During the school year, Meralco also donates school bags and supplies to students, said Alvin Francis Flores, relationship manager of Meralco Pasig Business Center, during the recent kick-off ceremony of “Brigada Eskwela” in Pasig City.
OMF donates solar panels, school bags and cleaning kits to schools outside the service area of Meralco, he said. In partnership with the Pasig City government, OMF provides scholarships to local students, Flores added.
At the Alas-Asin Elementary School in Barangay Daraitan, Tanay, Rizal, the Meralco Legal-Corporate Governance Compliance Office, OMF, donors and employee-volunteers from the Meralco Employees Fund for Charity Inc., Bayad, MServ, MSpectrum, Radius Telecoms and other partnership groups, distributed Balik Eskwela kits and laptops, painted classroom chairs and tables, and fixed the school’s comfort rooms and wash area.
Meanwhile, LBC Hari ng Padala revisited the classroom it donated to the Sinapangan National High School in La Union in 2021. Twenty LBC employees from the North Luzon Philippine Branch and North West Luzon Delivery Operation led by Reynald Manayasay painted classroom walls.
For the Lozano Elementary School in General Santos, South Cotabato, conglomerate Phinma Corporation and Microtel General Santos donated toilet fixtures in support to the building of comfort rooms and a septic tank for Grades 1 and 2 students.
By participating in initiatives like Brigada Eskwela, corporate foundations not only improve educational facilities but also support the holistic development of students.