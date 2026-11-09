Bishops of Western Visayas and Romblon on Monday, 9 November, expressed opposition to the opening of a casino on Boracay island in Malay, Aklan.

“Boracay’s future should be built on responsible tourism, dignified work, environmental stewardship, and opportunities that strengthen, families and communities,” said the joint statement issued by Jaro Archbishop Midyphil Billones, Jaro Archbishop Emeritus Jose Romeo Lazo, Capiz Archbishop Victor Bendico, San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, Bacolod Bishop Louie Galbines, Bacolod Bishop Emeritus Patricio Buzon, and San Jose de Antique Bishop Marvyn Maceda.

“We believe that economic progress need not depend on gambling casinos,” they pointed out.

With this, the church leaders appealed to the national government, the Aklan provincial government, the Malay municipal government, business leaders, and all concerned sectors to consider the long-term risks of casinos.

The prelates also asked the public to promote honest work, responsible stewardship of resources, and compassion to those struggling with gambling.

The church leaders issued the statement in support for Kalibo Bishop Cyril Villareal has been vocal in his advocacy in opposing the establishment of a casino in Boracay.

“As shepherds of the Church, we are called to defend human dignity, protect families, and promote the common good,” the church leaders stated.

“Our concern is rooted in the welfare of our people, especially the poor and vulnerable,” they added.

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The bishops cited that experience shows that “gambling addiction can lead to mounting debts, depleted savings, broken trust, marital conflict, neglect of children, and, in severe cases, the destruction of family life.”

“Money intended for food, education, healthcare and other family needs may be lost in the pursuit of quick winnings,” they lamented.

Last September, the Kaban Hotel and Casino had a soft opening in Boracay.

Villareal earlier stated that “Boracay does not need gambling and casinos to prosper.”