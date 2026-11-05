New Cebuano play explores how a family deals with grief, with each member finding a different way to cope.

A boy turns to sitcoms when life becomes difficult. His family insists that everything is fine, even as each member struggles with a loss they cannot quite discuss. This is the premise of I Am Normal, a new play by Cebuano theater artist Ciara Baricuatro, which will run on 7 and 8 November at The Kabilin Center in Cebu City.

The play follows the Dimaano family as its members deal with grief in different ways. Ian uses humor and fictional worlds to avoid confronting his feelings. Fern responds with anger, Helen tries to keep things organized, and their grandfather, Lolo, watches.

Their different reactions point to a shared difficulty: acknowledging a loss and finding a way to talk about it.

For Baricuatro, the story began with the idea of a boy who uses sitcoms to cope with experiences he cannot face directly. She wrote the play nine months before its scheduled staging, revising the script several times as its themes expanded to include grief, mental health, and the pressure to appear positive and self-sufficient.

I Am Normal also marks Baricuatro's first production as both playwright and director. Developed independently with guidance from Charlene Virlouvet, managing director of 2TinCans Philippines and Baricuatro's directing mentor, the production is part of the company's training program for emerging Cebuano directors.

The Dimaano family in I Am Normal, featuring Alexus Libarnes, Ernest Aleonar, Isabella Villarojo, and Vince Lopez.

A platform for new directors

The play is part of Kulukabildo II: Stories in Direct Light, a monthly theater series organized by 2TinCans Philippines Inc. and The Kabilin Center. The series takes its name from the Bisaya concept of kulukabildo, an informal exchange, and features the work of eight emerging Cebuano directors.

The production stars Alexus Libarnes, Ernest Aleonar, Isabella Villarojo, and Vince Lopez, with Kjaran Dalay as stage manager.