Suspect arrested within 55 minutes of QC cellphone-snatching alarm

Operatives of the La Loma Police Station arrested an 18-year-old suspect on Saturday, 17 October, within 55 minutes of a flash alarm issued by the Holy Spirit Police Station in connection with a reported cellphone-snatching incident in Quezon City.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the flash alarm was issued at around 3 a.m., leading to the suspect’s arrest at approximately 3:55 a.m. along Andres Bonifacio Avenue near Dorotea Street in Barangay Balingasa, Quezon City.

A report from the La Loma Police Station said patrolling personnel spotted the suspect, identified only by the alias “Renz,” riding a black Honda PCX motorcycle without a license plate.