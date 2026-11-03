MSD Philippines has secured Great Place to Work (GPTW) Certification for 2026-2027, with 90% of its employees describing the company as a great place to work, up from 89% in its previous certification for 2024-2025.

The latest employee trust score exceeded the 65% benchmark required for certification, reflecting workers' assessment of the company's workplace culture, based on confidential feedback.

MSD Philippines Managing Director Mary Srethapakdi said the recognition reflects the company's efforts to build an environment where employees can contribute, develop their skills and take ownership of their work.

“This certification is especially meaningful because it is reflective of our team’s culture—one where people are empowered to speak up, contribute, thrive, and take ownership of the work we do as One MSD. By continuing to focus on the growth of the MSD employees, we strengthen our ability to deliver innovations that make a difference for patients and communities,” Srethapakdi said.

The company said its people-focused initiatives include employee learning, cross-functional collaboration, well-being, inclusion and career development. These efforts are guided by its values of putting patients first, respecting people, maintaining ethics and integrity, and pursuing innovation and scientific excellence.

The recognition also covers the shared workplace culture across MSD's Human Health and Animal Health businesses.

MSD Animal Health Philippines Managing Director Phang Yuen Fun said teamwork and collaboration are essential to meeting the needs of animals and the people who care for them.