Face-to-face classes suspended in Albay towns due to extreme heat

The mayors of Camalig and Guinobatan made the decision to suspend or recommend to school heads the suspension of classes due to prevailing high temperatures which could cause heatstroke.

NAGA CITY – In-person or face-to-face classes were suspended in the towns of Guinobatan and Camalig in Albay province beginning noontime Tuesday, 3 November, until due to the extreme heat.

In Guinobatan, Mayor Anna Gemma Ongjoco declared that face-to-face classes in all elementary and secondary schools, both private and public, were suspended starting 12 noon due to the recorded heat index of 37 degrees Celsius. All teaching and non-teaching personnel are advised to adopt a work-from-home arrangement.

Ongjoco based her decision of the Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 64, series 2026.

DepEd uses the 4H framework to manage class schedules and learning modalities based on daily heat index and indoor temperature/humidity monitoring. The 4H framework stands for “HAYO” (below 27°C — manageable conditions) where standard face-to-face classes continue, supported by regular hydration breaks and cooling measures; “HINAY” (27°C – 32°C — caution) which calls for reduced face-to-face hours with hybrid or flexible learning arrangements; “HINGA” (33°C – 41°C — extreme caution/danger) which means suspension of physical, face-to-face classes, shifting to modular or remote learning tasks; and “HINTO” (over 42°C — extreme danger) which demands total suspension of all academic activities, both physical and home-based.

Camalig Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo recommended to all school heads to declare suspension of face-to-face classes to protect the health and wellbeing of students and school personnel.