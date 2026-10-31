Two riders reportedly suffer leg fractures after metal materials fall from passing truck

ACCIDENT LOCATION. An illustrative map shows Barangay Jolo in Roxas, Palawan, where two motorcycle riders were reportedly injured after metal cargo fell from a passing truck on 31 October 2026.

ROXAS, Palawan — Two motorcycle riders were reportedly injured after metal materials fell from a passing truck and struck their motorcycle along a curved section of road in Barangay Jolo, Roxas, Palawan, on Saturday afternoon, 31 October.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:13 p.m. as the motorcycle and truck were traveling in opposite directions.

According to an initial account provided by Don Michael Cristales, the truck was negotiating a curve when part of its metal cargo fell and struck the approaching motorcycle.

Both riders reportedly sustained leg fractures but survived the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under verification, including whether the truck’s cargo was properly secured and whether the driver could face liability.

The identities of the injured riders, their latest medical condition and the truck driver’s account were not immediately available.

The incident highlights the potential dangers posed by unsecured cargo, particularly along curved roads where falling materials can endanger approaching motorists.

Further details are being sought from the Roxas Municipal Police Station to establish the circumstances of the accident and determine whether any traffic violations were committed.