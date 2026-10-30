Sara camp urges fact-checking amid claims of disinformation

The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte appealed to members of the media to conduct an independent verification of claims against the Vice President, arguing that the press had become an instrument to spread “black propoganda.”

Duterte’s spokesperson Atty. Paolo Panelo made the call on Friday, in response to fresh allegations from an alias “Chris” who appeared at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) claiming to be the former driver of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Chris reportedly stated in his affidavit that he had delivered suitcases containing a total amount of P2 billion to the Vice President in Davao between 2021 to 2022.

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The alleged driver likewise said that separate amounts of P1 billion and P100 million were delivered to former President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, respectively.

The deliveries reportedly came as a direct result of orders coming from Velasco, who was serving as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the said period.

Chris also alleged to have worked with Rodulfo Gracioso, a dismissed policeman, who made similar allegations against the Dutertes last September.

In light of the renewed accusations, Panelo said that the statements were merely fabricated and a repeated attempt to manufacture allegations against Sara.

The lawyer said that Chris was another “planted” witness and maintained that the Vice President was fully prepared to address the allegations.

“As before, VP Sara will happily dismantle each allegation with evidence at the proper time,” Panelo said in a statement.

In the meantime, Panelo urged the media to ensure that each report was done with ample research while certifying that they would not allow their platforms to be “weaponized” for propaganda.

“That way, they can see for themselves how the Fourth Estate is being weaponized for the relentless, but ultimately ineffective, black propaganda against the Vice President,” he said.

The NBI confirmed receipt of Chris’ affidavit last Thursday, 29 October.