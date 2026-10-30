Palawan galunggong fishing ban takes effect 1 November

GALUNGGONG CONSERVATION. Freshly caught fish are shown as the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources prepares to enforce a three-month closed fishing season for galunggong in designated waters northeast of Palawan beginning 1 November 2026. The restriction aims to protect spawning fish stocks and sustain future catches.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A three-month closed fishing season for galunggong, or round scad, will begin on 1 November in designated waters northeast of Palawan to protect spawning fish and allow depleted stocks to recover.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said the annual restriction will remain in effect until 31 January 2027, covering approximately 35,943 square kilometers of fishing grounds in the Northern Sulu Sea.

The measure prohibits the use of purse seine, ring net and bag net fishing gear to catch galunggong within the designated conservation area.

Implemented under Department of Agriculture–Department of the Interior and Local Government Joint Administrative Order No. 01, Series of 2015, the restriction aims to address overfishing and protect the reproductive cycle of one of the country’s most widely consumed fish species.

Scientific studies cited in the regulation identified signs of overfishing in Palawan’s galunggong fishery, with the species’ peak reproductive period occurring between November and March.

The three regulated fishing methods account for more than 90 percent of galunggong caught in the conservation area, making restrictions on these operations central to the government’s conservation strategy.

Fishing for other species may continue during the closed season, provided galunggong does not exceed 10 percent of the total catch.

BFAR and other concerned enforcement agencies are tasked with monitoring fishing activities and ensuring compliance with the restriction.

Violators may face penalties under the Philippine Fisheries Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 10654.

The annual conservation measure is intended to help maintain fish populations and support the long-term livelihoods of fishing communities that depend on sustainable catches.

Galunggong is an important food commodity in Palawan and Metro Manila, making the restriction relevant to both fishing communities and the broader seafood supply chain.