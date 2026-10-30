P800K smuggled cigarettes seized in Iligan

ILIGAN CITY — Police arrested two individuals and seized approximately P800,000 worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes during a checkpoint operation in Barangay Suarez, Iligan City, on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Personnel from the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC), Police Station 2 of the Iligan City Police Office,Office, and Regional Intelligence Division 10 conducted the operation at the Suarez border control point along Macapagal Highway at around 4:55 p.m.

Police Regional Office 10 Director Brig. Gen. Nestor Babagay Jr. said officers flagged down a barangay rescue vehicle from Marawi City after noticing that it had no front license plate.

The occupants reportedly hesitated when asked about the vehicle's contents, prompting officers to inspect its rear compartment.

Through a partially open window, police spotted a ream of Green Cannon cigarettes in plain view.

An initial investigation found that the occupants had purchased the cigarettes in Marawi City and were transporting them to Pala-o Market in Iligan City for delivery.

However, they failed to present documents proving the lawful importation or acquisition of the cigarettes, including Bureau of Customs (BOC) clearance, tax stamps and proof of payment of applicable duties and taxes.

The suspects were identified by their aliases as “Said,” 25, a driver, and “Nica,” 37, a businesswoman. Both are residents of Marawi City.

Authorities confiscated 20 master cases containing approximately 1,000 reams of Green Cannon cigarettes, valued at P800,000, along with a white Hyundai vehicle allegedly used to transport the goods.

The suspects were taken to the Iligan City Mobile Force Company for documentation and may face charges under Republic Act 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The confiscated cigarettes and vehicle are awaiting turnover to the BOC for appropriate action.

Babagay said police would continue intensifying operations against smuggling and illegal trade in line with the Philippine National Police's enforcement priorities.