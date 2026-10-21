The Quezon City government reported Wednesday that its People’s Law Enforcement Board (QCPLEB) has received a complaint letter from a representative of an organization involved in the incident that occurred Monday during a protest outside the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) along Elliptical Road in Quezon City.

“The QCPLEB assures that the complaint it received will undergo thorough review and appropriate investigation in accordance with existing rules and procedures,” the city government said in a statement.

“All parties will be given the opportunity to express their sides, in accordance with the principle of due process,” it added.

The QCPLEB also strongly condemned all forms of violence, emphasizing that accountability mechanisms are in place in Quezon City.

“The QCPLEB continues to promote a process in which every complaint is heard, reviewed, and addressed in accordance with the law,” the statement read.

Demonstrators, including farmers and members of various organizations, erected a temporary shelter made of bamboo poles beside the DAR premises on Monday.

However, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) personnel dismantled the structure, citing the lack of a permit and imposing maximum tolerance in the area.

The incident later escalated, with Bulatlat reporter Ernest Cruz being dragged by police officers despite identifying himself as a member of the media.