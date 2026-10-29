Isabela to receive P21-million mobile energy system in 2027

Isabela is set to receive a P21-million mobile solar energy system in March or April 2027 to support hospitals and critical operations during emergencies.

ISABELA — The provincial government of Isabela announced that it will soon receive a Mobile Energy System (MES) worth P21 million under the Energy Secure Philippines (ESP) program, funded by the United States Department of State.

The MES is a trailer-mounted solar energy unit equipped with battery storage and designed for easy transport to different locations.

In preparation for its arrival, inspections were conducted from 26 to 27 October 2026 at the Isabela Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) Command Center, GFNDY Sr. Memorial Hospital, Milagros Albano District Hospital, Echague District Hospital, and Manuel A. Roxas District Hospital.

According to ESP, the unit's mobility will allow it to be deployed across various provincial government facilities based on immediate needs.

The project aims to sustain critical operations during emergencies and natural disasters, such as typhoons. The MES may also be used during routine hospital operations to help reduce electricity expenses.