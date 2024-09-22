Photos

Lanzones in Camiguin

Vendors in Mahinog, Camiguin work together to weigh bunches of lanzones as eager tourists purchase the fruit in bulk, drawn by its reputation as the sweetest in the Philippines on Sunday, 22 September 2024. Known as the "Lanzones Capital of the Philippines," Camiguin's unique climate and fertile volcanic soil contribute to the exceptional quality of its lanzones, making them a sought-after delicacy. Every year, the island celebrates the Lanzones Festival, attracting visitors from across the country and beyond to enjoy the abundance of this sweet, grape-like fruit.