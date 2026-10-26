Two held over alleged P19K scam in Tuguegarao

Police intercepted two individuals in San Mateo, Isabela, on Sunday in connection with an alleged online financial scam that cost a businesswoman P19,985 in Tuguegarao City.

The suspects, identified only by their aliases Marko, 26, the driver, and Hannah, 23, the passenger, both residents of Pasay City, were stopped by personnel of the San Mateo Municipal Police Station at an anti-criminality checkpoint in Barangay 3 at around 3 p.m.

Police said the two were traveling aboard a red Toyota Veloz believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle in the reported scam in Barangay Buntun, Tuguegarao City, earlier that day.

Based on the initial investigation of the Tuguegarao City Police Station, the victim, identified as alias Elvie, 51, a businesswoman, reported that an unidentified man went to her store at around 1 p.m. to cash out through the Maya application.

The victim said she received two transaction notifications totaling P19,985 and, believing the transactions were legitimate, handed the corresponding amount of cash to the man.

However, when she subsequently tried to access her Maya account, she discovered that she could no longer open it. Suspecting that her account had been hacked, she immediately reported the incident to the police.

Authorities then issued a flash alarm to neighboring police stations to help locate and intercept the red Toyota Veloz allegedly involved in the incident.

San Mateo police intercepted the vehicle during their checkpoint operation and brought the two individuals to the station for appropriate processing. The vehicle was also taken for documentation and verification.

Police have yet to disclose whether the two individuals have been formally charged or establish their specific involvement in the alleged scam.

Police Regional Office 2 director Brig. Gen. Mariano C. Rodriguez reminded the public to exercise caution when conducting online financial transactions, particularly when verifying payments and cash-out requests before releasing money.

He also urged the public to immediately report suspicious activities involving their online financial accounts to the authorities.