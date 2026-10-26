Two arrested, P80K worth of suspected shabu seized in Ilocos Norte

Two men were arrested after police seized 11.84 grams of suspected shabu worth P80,512 during a buy-bust operation in Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte, on Sunday, 25 October.

The suspects, aged 35 and 27, are both residents of Nueva Era. Police identified them only by their initials, in accordance with the information provided in the operation report.

Personnel of the Nueva Era Municipal Police Station, Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office’s Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Provincial Intelligence Unit, along with operatives from the Regional Intelligence Division 1, Regional Intelligence Unit 1 and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 1, conducted the operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1.

Authorities confiscated five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing the suspected illegal drugs, with an estimated standard drug price of P80,512.

Other items seized included a black lighter, an empty Marlboro cigarette pack, a P50 bill, a red Honda TMX motorcycle with sidecar, an OPPO A6X mobile phone, an empty Marlboro Black pack and a genuine P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money.