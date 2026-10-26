DFA rejects Boying's call to strip visa powers

A TOTAL of 68 Filipinos imprisoned for various offenses in the United Arab Emirates have been granted pardon, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday rejected Ombudsman Jesus Crispin 'Boying' Remulla's call to remove its visa-issuance functions, defending its legal mandate and denying allegations that it had turned visa processing into a business.

In a statement, the DFA said Remulla's remarks undermined the department's institutional integrity and “unfairly malign the reputation of the Philippine Foreign Service and its personnel.”

The response came after Remulla questioned the DFA's ability to screen foreign nationals and suggested transferring visa processing to VFS Global, a private company that provides administrative support for visa and consular services.

Remulla also argued that visa issuance should fall under the Department of Justice because it concerns immigration.

The DFA maintained that its authority to issue visas is grounded in domestic law and international agreements.

It cited Executive Order 292, or the Administrative Code of 1987, which recognizes visa issuance as a consular function, as well as the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

The department also rejected the characterization of visa processing as a purely clerical task, saying it requires substantive evaluation of applications and verification of supporting documents.

“These responsibilities require the exercise of official judgment pursuant to the applicable Philippine laws, rules and regulations, and cannot be reduced to just the administrative receipt and processing of documents,” the DFA said.

While acknowledging that private service providers such as VFS Global may assist in receiving applications and other administrative tasks, the DFA stressed that decisions on visa issuance remain a government responsibility exercised by Philippine embassies and consulates.

“The DFA does not tolerate corruption and remains committed to accountability, transparency, and utmost professionalism in the delivery of public service,” it said.