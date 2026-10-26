DFA denies Taiwan undersea cable deal

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday denied that the Philippines has any cooperative arrangement with Taiwan on subsea cables or other critical undersea infrastructure.

“The Department clarifies that there is no cooperative arrangement with Taiwan on subsea cables or other critical undersea infrastructure (CUI)” DFA spokesperson Analyn Ratonel told reporters in a message.

The clarification came after Philippine Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington Felipe Cariño III discussed potential cooperation with Taiwan on protecting undersea cables and addressing gray-zone activities.

The DFA said discussions at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) focused on protecting critical undersea infrastructure, particularly through stronger public-private cooperation in repairing and restoring damaged networks.

The department emphasized that safeguarding undersea infrastructure requires coordinated efforts among parties that rely on these essential networks.

“There was no mention of gray-zone activity cooperation with Taiwan,” the department said.