Cops praised for ending 23-hour hostage ordeal

For nearly 23 hours, an eight-year-old boy remained in danger inside a room with an armed relative. For the police officers who responded, every decision carried the risk of turning a tense standoff into a tragedy.

Instead of rushing into a potentially deadly confrontation, personnel of the Alilem Municipal Police Station chose patience and negotiation, eventually resolving the hostage-taking incident while prioritizing the child’s safety.

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Regional Office 1 recognized the officers involved under its Tamang Gawa, Tamang Gawi campaign, which highlights exemplary police service, integrity and responsible decision-making.

The suspect, identified as the child’s uncle, was armed with a bolo while holding the boy inside the room, creating a dangerous situation for both the victim and responding officers.

Leading the police response was PLT Aidan Joshua M. Aguilar, officer-in-charge of the Alilem MPS, along with PCMS Hadji D. Lacasandile, PCMS Amor C. Wedwedan, PMSG David C. Singasing, PSSG Ryan Paul G. Monderin and PSSG Kenneth Joy L. Mercado.

According to NAPOLCOM Regional Office 1, the officers maintained their composure throughout the prolonged incident, relying on sustained negotiations and careful coordination rather than impulsive action.

The nearly daylong ordeal tested the officers’ ability to manage a volatile situation in which the safety of a child depended on the decisions made on the ground.

After the incident was resolved, Aguilar personally checked on the child’s condition, reflecting the police station’s continued attention to the victim’s welfare beyond the immediate operation.

NAPOLCOM cited the officers’ handling of the incident as an example of courage tempered by restraint, emphasizing that effective police work is not always defined by the use of force but also by the ability to prevent further harm.

“The true measure of courage is not the speed of firing a gun or the use of force, but the wisdom to act with restraint to save lives,” the agency said in its report.

The recognition underscores a central principle of crisis response: when lives are at stake, patience, communication and sound judgment can be as critical as tactical readiness.

Through its Tamang Gawa, Tamang Gawi campaign, NAPOLCOM Regional Office 1 continues to highlight police personnel whose actions demonstrate professionalism, accountability and concern for the communities they serve.