Palace signs deal with LANDBANK, Visa for digital procurement

The Office of the President, LANDBANK and Visa have signed an agreement to expand the use of government purchase cards, as the government moves to digitize procurement and strengthen oversight of public spending.

The memorandum of agreement, signed last 29 September in Malacañang, covers the rollout of the LANDBANK Visa Government Purchase Card (GPC) through the Office of the Executive Secretary, represented by the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Support Services and Auxiliaries (ODESSSA), and LANDBANK. Visa is supporting the program.

“The Office of the President, through ODESSSA, seeks to advance the country’s digital transformation agenda. With this partnership with LANDBANK as well as strong support from Visa, we hope to widen adoption of the GPC and its expense management capabilities, strengthening operational efficiency and improving delivery of public services to the Filipino people,” Deputy Executive Secretary Dennis S. Santiago said.

LANDBANK said the GPC program allows government agencies to shift from cash and check-based transactions to digital payments. Authorized government personnel can use the cards for eligible official expenses, helping reduce cash and check handling, streamline procurement and payment workflows, strengthen financial controls, and improve transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

The program also includes a digital expense management platform that automates the expense process, from transaction capture and reconciliation to approvals and reporting. Combined with the LANDBANK Visa GPC, the platform gives agencies greater visibility into spending and provides oversight through controls such as spending limits and merchant restrictions.

“At LANDBANK, we recognize that digital transformation is essential to building a more efficient, transparent, and responsive public sector. Through our partnership with the Office of the President and with Visa’s support, we are helping advance a modern procurement and expense management framework that streamlines government operations, strengthens financial oversight, and enables public institutions to better serve the Filipino people,” LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz said.

LANDBANK said the initiative supports ODESSSA’s mandate to improve internal support systems and operational efficiency within the Office of the President, as well as broader government efforts to digitize public financial management.