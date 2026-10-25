

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Seven more barangays in Northern Mindanao have been declared drug-cleared, bringing the total to 1,612 out of the region’s 1,866 drug-affected barangays, a regional comittee on barangay drug clearing announced over the week end.

Police Brig. Gen.,Nestor Babagay Jr., PNP regional director, said the declarations were made during the 9th Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROBDC) meeting held on 23 October 2026, at the PDEA Regional Office in Zone 3, Poblacion, El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental.

The seven barangays declared drug-cleared were Lurugan in Valencia City, Bukidnon; St. Peter in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon; Baroy Daku and Lower Sagadan in Baroy, Lanao del Norte; and Patag, Punta Silum, and Tuod in Manticao, Misamis Oriental.

Meanwhile, 254 barangays of the region’s drug-affected barangays, remain uncleared, underscoring the need for sustained anti-illegal drug initiatives and stronger community participation.

Babagay , welcomed the accomplishment and emphasized the importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies, local government units (LGUs), and community stakeholders in addressing the illegal drug problem.

“This achievement reflects what we can accomplish through strong partnerships with our LGUs and communities. We will continue working relentlessly until every barangay in Northern Mindanao is safe from the threat of illegal drugs,” he said.