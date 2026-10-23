Murder suspect on the run for 16 years arrested in Lanao del Sur

The Tracker Team of the Matungao Municipal Police Station (MPS), in coordination with the Lanao del Sur Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU), Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14 (RMFB 14), and the CIDG Lanao del Sur Provincial Field Unit, arrested a 57-year-old murder suspect who had been on the run for 16 years in Lanao del Sur on Friday afternoon.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte provincial director, identified the murder suspect as alias “Urog,” 57 years old, married, a farmer, and a resident of Barangay Ilian, Picong, Lanao del Sur.

He was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder under Criminal Case No. 11-695, issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 11, 12th Judicial Region, Malabang, Lanao del Sur, dated February 3, 2010, with no bail recommended.

During the arrest, the suspect was informed of the nature and cause of his apprehension and was duly apprised of his constitutional rights under the Miranda Doctrine, as well as his rights under Republic Act No. 9745, or the Anti-Torture Act of 2009, in a language known to and understood by him.

Following his arrest, the suspect was brought to the CIDG Lanao del Sur Provincial Field Unit Office for proper disposition prior to his presentation before the issuing court.

Sua commended the operating units for their coordination, dedication, and commitment to bringing individuals with outstanding warrants before the courts.

"This accomplishment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to pursuing individuals with outstanding warrants, regardless of how much time has passed," he added.