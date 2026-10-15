Additional ferry services at Balogo could help distribute passenger and vehicle traffic now concentrated at Balanacan.

Go proposed opening Balogo to roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels, including those unable to dock at Buyabod Port, also in Santa Cruz, because of shallow waters and a narrow approach channel affected by siltation.

BOAC, Marinduque — Governor Melecio “Mel” Go is pushing for Balogo Port in Santa Cruz to serve as an alternative ferry gateway to ease congestion at Balanacan Port in Mogpog.

BOAC, Marinduque — Marinduque is seeking a dedicated landing craft transport that can carry ambulances, patients, medical teams and…

During an 8 October inspection attended by Go and Marinduque Representative Reynaldo Salvacion, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) MIMAROPA Assistant Regional Director Richard Ragasa said the ₱300-million project is targeted for completion in June 2027.

The project includes two RoRo ramps, with a passenger terminal planned for a subsequent phase.

According to the DPWH, Balogo was selected for its water depth, which can accommodate larger vessels. The Philippine Information Agency reported that ships transporting chemicals for Marcopper Mining Corporation used the area in the 1990s.

For residents of Santa Cruz and neighboring Torrijos, an operational port at Balogo could shorten the journey to a ferry terminal.

Salvacion said travelers from the two towns could avoid the longer trip to Balanacan for some mainland-bound services.

Go initially raised the proposal during an April 2026 meeting with government agencies and project representatives. He reiterated it during an Infrastructure Development Committee meeting on May 8.

Under former governor Presbitero Velasco Jr., Balogo was promoted as an international seaport linked to a proposed economic zone intended to attract cargo traffic, cruise tourism and investment.

Go’s proposal gives priority to domestic transport needs, although no formal cancellation of the earlier plan has been announced.