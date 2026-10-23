CAAP temporarily closes Basco Airport due to typhoon

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Friday announced the temporarily closure of Basco Airport due to Typhoon Rosal.

In a statement, CAAP said two flights between Clark and Basco have been cancelled, affecting 148 passengers:

* PR2688 (Clark–Basco)

* PR2689 (Basco–Clark)

CAAP said airport facilities with glass windows have been secured as a precautionary measure.

“The safety of passengers and aviation personnel remains our foremost priority. We will continue to coordinate with concerned airport authorities and monitor weather conditions to ensure that operations resume only when it is safe to do so,” said CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario.