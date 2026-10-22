The Philippines has shipped 32,000 fresh young coconuts to Liberia in a shipment that the Department of Agriculture (DA) hopes will open new export opportunities for the country’s coconut industry.

The shipment, organized by Davao City-based Avante Agri-Products Philippines Inc. with DA support, consisted of two 40-foot refrigerated containers carrying an estimated 50 metric tons of whole green coconuts. The cargo had a combined free-on-board value of $22,400 and was bound for Monrovia, Liberia.

Each container carried 16,000 coconuts packed in 800 sacks, with 20 pieces per sack. Liberia’s Ministry of Agriculture is facilitating the shipment, while shipping company CMA CGM is providing transport using its Smart Reefer Container technology to help preserve the produce during transit.

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The coconuts are intended for donation to rural communities in Liberia to support feeding programs and provide household assistance, giving the shipment a humanitarian purpose alongside its potential commercial significance.

The DA said the initiative could help introduce Philippine coconut products to West African markets and support efforts to diversify the country’s agricultural export destinations.

“Expanding into new international markets creates opportunities for our coconut farmers and exporters,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said. “The challenge is to turn these initial shipments into sustained demand that delivers better returns to our farmers and strengthens the Philippine coconut industry.”

The shipment received support from the DA Regional Field Office XI, led by Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga, particularly its Agricultural Marketing Assistance Division, and the Philippine Coconut Authority Region XI.

The initiative’s long-term benefits will depend on whether the initial shipment leads to repeat orders and stronger demand for Philippine coconuts. Export growth alone does not guarantee higher incomes for farmers, as shipping costs, product quality, supply reliability and the share of export earnings reaching producers will affect returns.