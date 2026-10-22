Celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos have defended themselves against online criticism after a video showing the actress recording a voiceover inside a passenger train in Osaka, Japan, sparked controversy on social media.

The video, uploaded by Khalil on TikTok, captured Gabbi recording a short voiceover for Pinoy Big Brother while the couple was traveling aboard the train.

Some netizens accused the actress-host of being disrespectful, pointing out that passengers in Japan are generally expected to keep noise levels low while using public transportation.

However, Gabbi dismissed the accusations, explaining that the recording lasted only a few seconds and that she was not speaking as loudly as some viewers assumed.

“Guys, relax, it was literally 3-5 seconds HAHA and maingay din talaga sa train. Modulated and nakalapit lang ‘yung phone sa’kin kaya malakas. Kung maka-react kayo ’kala niyo naman nagsisisigaw ako sa train,” she commented.

Khalil also came to his girlfriend’s defense, questioning why some critics were quick to judge their behavior without knowing the actual situation.

“Sana na-videohan ko din ‘yung dagsaan ng mga teenagers papuntang Universal Studios na ang tataas ng boses. Kung maka comment iba dito na nag school ng Japanese culture e. Cultured na kayo n’yan??” the actor remarked.

The incident has sparked discussions online about cultural etiquette, public transportation manners, and how quickly celebrities can become targets of criticism over seemingly ordinary moments.