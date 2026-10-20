Rosal threatens Quezon coastal waters

PAGASA warns fishermen and small-vessel operators of hazardous seas and strong winds as super typhoon intensifies over the Philippine Sea.

QUEZON — Fishermen and small-vessel operators in Quezon province, particularly those in the Polillo Islands and eastern coastal communities, have been advised to exercise caution as Super Typhoon Rosal continues to intensify over the Philippine Sea.

In its Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 3 issued at 11 p.m. Tuesday, 20 October, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Rosal had strengthened to maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts reaching 265 kph.

The super typhoon was located approximately 1,110 kilometers east of Central Luzon as of 10 p.m., moving west-northwestward at 25 kph.

PAGASA warned of hazardous sea conditions along the eastern seaboard of Quezon, with waves potentially reaching 2.5 meters in some coastal areas.

The weather bureau also forecast strong to gale-force gusts over the Polillo Islands on Wednesday, 21 October, due to the combined effects of Rosal's outer circulation and the prevailing northeasterly wind flow.

Similar gusty conditions are expected over Romblon, raising concerns for fishing activities and maritime transportation.

Mariners operating motorbancas and similarly sized vessels were advised to take precautionary measures and avoid navigating rough seas whenever possible.

Although Quezon and Romblon were not among the areas placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in the 11 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA warned that hazardous weather and sea conditions could still affect areas outside the cyclone's immediate path.

Rosal is forecast to continue moving west-northwestward before turning generally northwestward, with its closest approach to Extreme Northern Luzon expected between Thursday and Friday.

The weather bureau said further intensification remains possible before the cyclone begins to weaken later in the week.