Former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. has asked the Sandiganbayan to allow him to file a demurrer to evidence, arguing that prosecutors failed to establish his involvement in an alleged flood control corruption scheme in Bulacan.

In a motion for leave filed before the anti-graft court's Third Division, Revilla's lawyers maintained that the prosecution had presented insufficient evidence to prove his participation in the alleged malversation of funds involving a P92.8-million flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

The defense argued that prosecutors failed to present “competent proof” that Revilla facilitated the inclusion of the allegedly fictitious project in the 2025 General Appropriations Act or received kickbacks from it.

Revilla's lawyers also cited the testimony of former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan, which they said showed that the former senator had committed no irregularity by submitting infrastructure projects for funding under the Senate Leadership Fund.

“The prosecution’s own evidence even shows that there is nothing illegal about seeking funding for an infrastructure project under the DPWH’s Senate Leadership Fund,” the defense said.

The motion further argued that prosecutors had failed to establish Revilla's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

“All told, the prosecution’s evidence failed to overcome the quantum of proof required to convict accused Revilla, which is proof beyond reasonable doubt, of the offense charged against him in the Information,” the motion stated.

“For such failure, it is respectfully submitted that accused Revilla must be acquitted of the offense charged,” it added.

A demurrer to evidence allows an accused to seek the dismissal of a criminal case after the prosecution rests, on the grounds that its evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction.

Revilla was previously granted bail in a 2-1 ruling by the Sandiganbayan Third Division on 31 July. He posted a P1-million cash bond the same day.

The former senator is accused of receiving kickbacks connected to the Pandi flood control project.

Several officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways' Bulacan First District Engineering Office are also facing charges in connection with the case.