Local governments, higher education institutions and private sector representatives gathered in Lingayen, Pangasinan for the province’s first Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Localization Conference 2026, focused on connecting global development goals with local community needs.

Held under the theme “Bridging Communities and Institutions for Sustainable Futures,” the conference featured research and knowledge-sharing intended to encourage collaboration among local governments, educational institutions and businesses.

Organizers said these partnerships could help develop programs tailored to challenges facing communities across Pangasinan.

The event was led by the Center for Pangasinan Studies (CPS), under Executive Director Dr. Perla E. Legaspi, in partnership with the Pangasinan provincial government, the Pangasinan Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office and Pangasinan Polytechnic College.