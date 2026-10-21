Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Nicolas Torre III has returned to work after taking a monthlong leave following a controversy involving his use of the EDSA Busway and a privately owned sport utility vehicle fitted with unauthorized government vehicle markings.

MMDA chairperson Romando Artes confirmed Torre’s return during a press conference, saying the general manager had reported to the agency earlier that day.

“Yes, nakabalik na siya ng Friday officially. In fact, kanina nag-report siya sa amin,” Artes told reporters.

Torre initially took a one-month leave starting 8 September after the Land Transportation Office (LTO) investigated the use of his SUV on the EDSA Busway, a restricted lane primarily reserved for buses and authorized vehicles.

The vehicle was found to have a license plate that did not match LTO records, along with MMDA markings, a siren and a blinker. The LTO said the SUV was registered as a private vehicle.

Torre acknowledged owning the vehicle and said he had used the busway while on official duty to check traffic conditions.

He was fined P14,000 for traffic violations, while the LTO revoked the driver’s license of the vehicle’s driver over plate misuse. The investigation also covered the vehicle’s unauthorized markings and modifications.

Artes previously said Torre had considered retiring from public service after the controversy but agreed to take leave to reflect on his decision.