Lexus Philippines will showcase its electrified vehicle lineup at the 14th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit from 22 to 24 October 2026 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The luxury automaker will display the all-electric Lexus RZ sport utility vehicle and the all-new Lexus ES 350h Luxury hybrid sedan, highlighting two approaches to electrified mobility.

Under the summit's theme, “Driving ASEAN Forward,” Lexus aims to give Filipino motorists a closer look at electric and hybrid technologies as the automotive industry shifts toward more sustainable transportation.

Also read BLAST Lexus takes electrified lineup to two malls Lexus Philippines is putting four electrified models on display at Estancia in Pasig and Power Plant Mall in Rockwell from 9 to 11 October,…

The ES 350h Luxury combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor, producing a total system output of 247 PS.

Its self-charging hybrid system does not require external charging, allowing drivers to benefit from electric motor assistance while retaining conventional refueling.

The sedan also features enhanced platform rigidity, multi-link rear suspension and improvements designed to reduce cabin noise and improve ride comfort.

Inside, the ES incorporates Lexus' Tazuna cockpit design, featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, steering-wheel controls and suede accents.

Meanwhile, the Lexus RZ represents the brand's fully electric offering.

Built on a dedicated battery-electric platform, the SUV positions major powertrain components low in the vehicle to improve stability and handling.

Its exterior features an aerodynamic silhouette and an evolved version of Lexus' signature spindle design.

The RZ also adopts a driver-focused interior layout, with controls positioned for easier access while driving.

Lexus said the two models demonstrate its strategy of offering multiple electrified powertrain options suited to different driving preferences and lifestyles.

The automaker has pursued electrification for two decades, developing hybrid and battery-electric technologies while retaining its focus on comfort, performance and craftsmanship.