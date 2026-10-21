BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City has been named one of the Top 10 awardees of the 2026 Galing Pook Awards for its dengue prevention and control initiative, Project Denguerra: War on Dengue.

The city also received a Special Citation Award for Resiliency during the awarding ceremony at Malacañang Palace.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong, City Health Officer Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes and Councilor Elmer Datuin accepted the awards on behalf of the city government.

Project Denguerra emerged from 208 entries submitted by local government units nationwide when the selection process began in July.

The initiative, submitted through the City Health Services Office (CHSO), advanced through the initial screening alongside 33 other programs.

Following on-site validations, Baguio secured a place among the 19 finalists before presenting and defending the project in the final evaluation, earning a spot in the Top 10.

Short for War Against Dengue, Project Denguerra serves as the city government's primary framework for dengue prevention and control.

Managed by the CHSO, the program promotes community participation in combating the mosquito-borne disease, emphasizing that dengue prevention is a shared responsibility rather than solely a public health concern.

The initiative also uses technology, including geotagging, to monitor dengue cases and identify affected areas across the city.