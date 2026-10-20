Philippine Army's 2nd Mechanized Brigade bolsters defense with Sabrah light tanks

LANAO DEL NORTE — The Headquarters of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry “Magbalantay” Brigade on Monday officially received four Sabrah ASCOD II light tanks at Camp Datu Badrodin, Maria Cristina, Iligan City.

Brigadier General Bernardo A. Taqueban, brigade commander, in a statement, described the light tanks as a significant milestone in the modernization of the Philippine Army.

Dubbed the “Armor of Peace,” the Sabrah ASCOD II strengthens the Armor “Pambato” Division’s capabilities in both external territorial defense and internal security operations.

Equipped with an automated turret, a 105mm main gun, advanced armor protection, remote weapon systems, and digital battlefield management technology, the tanks deliver enhanced firepower, mobility, and battlefield awareness.

The acquisition supports the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Revised Modernization Program by enhancing operational readiness and strengthening combined-arms capabilities.

"This milestone reinforces the Philippine Army’s commitment to defending the nation’s territorial sovereignty, countering emerging threats, and sustaining peace and stability throughout the country," the statement said.