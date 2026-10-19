The 1PWD Party-list filed a complaint before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday, 19 October, against the hosts and producers of the “Machong Chismisan” podcast over allegedly derogatory remarks about Josh Aquino, son of television host Kris Aquino.

The complaint was filed by 1PWD Party-list first nominee John Darnell Castro following public backlash over an episode that was subsequently taken down.

“We will always stand for the rights and protection of the PWDs (persons deprived of liberty),” Castro said.

Castro stressed that the organization takes the controversial remarks seriously and intends to pursue accountability for the alleged ridicule of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“Ipapakita natin na lumalaban ang persons with disabilities,” he said.

The complaint named podcast hosts Tito Patriotito, Makoy Pare, Daniel Lawrence Vivar, RJ Carbonell and Juan Paulo Mojica as respondents.

The show's producers were also included in the complaint because, according to Castro, “they allowed it to be aired.”

Castro alleged that the respondents could be held liable under Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, and Republic Act No. 7277, or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, as amended by Republic Act No. 9442.

He specifically cited Sections 39 and 40 of RA 9442, which prohibit the ridicule and vilification of persons with disabilities.

The NBI had already initiated an investigation into the controversial episode before the complaint was filed.

Investigators have issued subpoenas requiring the podcast hosts to appear before the bureau on Tuesday, 20 October.