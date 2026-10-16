NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Friday, 16 October, that those responsible for the remarks could face charges for violating laws protecting persons with disabilities (PWDs), cyberlibel and other offenses.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has summoned five individuals linked to the podcast “Machong Chismisan” over allegedly insulting remarks directed at Josh Aquino, son of actress Kris Aquino.

Reacting to the insensitive remarks about Josh Aquino, Boy Abunda advised Kris Aquino to take the matter to court.

Boy Abunda urges Kris Aquino to take ‘Machong Chismisan’ hosts to court

Another clip from the now-terminated Machong Chismisan podcast has surfaced online, this time showing the hosts making fun of Bimby Aquino,…

Matibag said the investigation would proceed despite the podcast's public apology over the remarks made during one of its episodes.

“Hindi kasi sapat ‘yung paghihingi ng tawad para ‘yung criminal responsibility mawala,” Matibag said.

(An apology is not enough to erase criminal responsibility.)

He clarified, however, that determining criminal liability rests with the courts, not the NBI.

“Ang maganda dito we are gaining the support ‘nung mga organizations na nagkakalinga sa mga tao na may special needs,” he said.

(What is good about the NBI investigation is that we are gaining the support of organizations caring for people with special needs.)

Matibag confirmed that the bureau had issued subpoenas to five individuals involved in the controversial podcast episode.

“There are initially five individuals that we invited,” he said.

All five have received their subpoenas and are scheduled to appear before NBI investigators at 2 p.m. on 20 October, Matibag added.