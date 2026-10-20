Ikebana arrangements displayed by the Tokyo Founding Chapter of Japan and the Karachi Chapter of Pakistan.

The Japanese art of flower arrangement took center stage at Conrad Manila as Ikebana International brought together practitioners from across Asia for its 16th Asian Regional Conference, celebrating cultural exchange and the longstanding friendship between the Philippines and Japan.

Hosted by Ikebana International Manila Chapter 108, the conference ran from 1 to 4 October 2026 under the theme “Sama-sama,” the Filipino expression for togetherness.

The gathering featured floral exhibitions, demonstrations and workshops showcasing ikebana, a traditional Japanese art form emphasizing harmony, balance and the relationship between flowers, branches and open space.

Participants included representatives from Manila, Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro, alongside international delegates from Japan, India, Pakistan and other countries.

Among the guests were Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano, Tourism Promotions Board chief operating officer Maria Margarita Nograles, Japan Information and Culture Center director Shigehiro Matsuda, Ikebana International president Chisato Obikane and Ohara School headmaster Hiroki Ohara.

Conference chairperson Evangeline “Vangie” Cheng emphasized how the art form connects practitioners across national and cultural boundaries.

She described participants as people who “are united by appreciation of extraordinary art form,” highlighting the conference as an opportunity to exchange ideas and deepen their understanding of ikebana.

Matsuda, meanwhile, underscored the significance of the gathering as the Philippines and Japan mark 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2026.

The conference also featured a public exhibition at Conrad Manila's Taft Ballrooms on 2 and 3 October, displaying floral compositions by local and international artists.

An arrangement honoring Carmen Guevara, founder of Ikebana International Manila Chapter 108, was among the featured displays.