First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos visited the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday, 20 October, bringing healthcare, legal assistance and rehabilitation programs to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

The visit formed part of the Kulay, Kalinga, Katarungan at Kalayaan initiative, which aims to support inmates' well-being and prepare qualified individuals for reintegration into society.

At the Medium Security Camp, the First Lady joined PDLs in painting activities alongside Associate Justice Karl Miranda and BAGA president Joey de Leon, highlighting the role of creative expression in rehabilitation.

The program also included a dermatological medical and wellness mission to provide healthcare services to inmates.

A major component focused on accelerating the release of qualified PDLs through legal assistance.

More than 200 lawyers and representatives from various organizations gathered at the facility to review cases and process release documents.

A total of 43 inmates were scheduled for release Tuesday, while documents for more than 1,000 others were being processed for possible release in the coming weeks, subject to legal requirements.

The initiative could allow some eligible inmates to reunite with their families before Christmas.

Beyond facilitating releases, the program emphasized rehabilitation through access to healthcare, legal support and activities promoting personal development.