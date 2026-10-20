Seventeen persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s (BJMP) Camalig District Jail in Albay earned P11,810 from selling 190 lighted Christmas lanterns between early September and mid-October through a livelihood program aimed at helping them earn money and support their families.

The lantern-making activity allows participating inmates to turn their skills into a source of income ahead of the Christmas season, when demand for parol traditionally increases across the country.

Jail Officer 3 Joefrie B. Anglo, BJMP Bicol information officer, said the lanterns come in different sizes and designs, with prices varying accordingly. Public schools and private individuals have purchased the products, with customers collecting their orders directly from the jail.

The lanterns are also displayed inside the facility and sold at scheduled bazaars and trade fairs organized in partnership with local government units, private establishments and businesses.

Preparations began before the start of the traditional “ber months,” with the participating PDLs and jail personnel gathering materials and starting production ahead of the holiday rush.

Demand is expected to rise as Christmas approaches, potentially providing additional income opportunities for the inmates involved in the project.

Anglo said proceeds from the sales go to the PDLs who make the lanterns, while the cost of materials is accounted for separately to help sustain production and support future livelihood activities.

Beyond providing income for their personal needs, the initiative gives participants an opportunity to contribute financially to their families outside the detention facility.

The activity also offers a way for inmates to cope with separation from their loved ones, particularly during the Christmas season, when Filipino families traditionally gather for celebrations.

For many PDLs, the holidays can bring feelings of homesickness as they spend the season away from their families. Through lantern-making, they can remain productive while earning money that may help ease some of their families' financial burdens.

“Each lighted parol is a symbol of hope. As our PDLs make these lanterns, they keep busy while holding on to thoughts of their families and the hope of brighter days ahead,” Anglo said.