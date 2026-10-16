The initiative follows a three-day training for jail learning facilitators and program implementers held from 13 to 15 October in Guinobatan, Albay, to improve the delivery of basic education programs inside detention facilities.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Bicol (BJMP-5) implemented a revised Alternative Learning System (ALS) curriculum aimed at supporting their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

BJMP-5 Regional Director Jail Senior Superintendent Jose Gemelo C. Taol said education remains essential in helping PDLs prepare for life after their release, particularly those who were unable to complete their formal schooling before their detention.

“A PDL may have lost his or her freedom, but that person has not lost the capacity to learn, to change, and to hope,” Taol said.

He cited Republic Act 11510, or the Alternative Learning System Act, which institutionalizes ALS as an alternative pathway to basic education for individuals who cannot access or complete formal schooling.

Taol directed jail wardens and personnel across the Bicol Region to implement the revised curriculum in their respective facilities and coordinate with local offices of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The training was conducted by the DepEd Region 5 Curriculum and Learning Management Division and gathered 59 participants from jail facilities and partner institutions.

The revised curriculum is expected to help PDLs continue their education while serving their sentences, allowing them to improve their knowledge and skills and broaden their opportunities for employment or further studies after release.

BJMP-5 said the initiative forms part of its broader rehabilitation program, which seeks to prepare PDLs for their eventual return to their communities and reduce the risk of reoffending through education and skills development.

By providing access to learning opportunities inside jails, the bureau aims to help PDLs build a more secure future and improve their chances of reintegrating into society.