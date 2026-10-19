Police have arrested a suspect in the burglary of celebrity chef and content creator Myke “Tatung” Sarthou's residence in Rizal, nearly a month after the incident sparked complaints over alleged police inaction.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said tracker teams arrested the suspect in Sitio Paenaan, Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City, at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, 18 October.

The arrest followed an investigation into the 25 September burglary, in which Sarthou reported approximately P4 million in stolen property and damage.

Police recovered a travel bag containing assorted items, including kitchen utensils and decorations, during the operation.

Investigators are determining whether other individuals were involved in the burglary.

Nartatez personally ordered an investigation after learning that Sarthou had allegedly been referred from one police station to another instead of receiving immediate assistance.

“Every victim who seeks police assistance deserves prompt service and professional treatment. This case should serve as a strong reminder that every complaint must be treated seriously, that every victim must be given proper assistance, and that police officers would be held accountable in cases of failure to fulfill their sworn duty,” Nartatez said.

Sarthou earlier alleged that police personnel failed to properly document and act on his complaint after burglars stole appliances, artworks, antiques and electrical wiring from his property.

The controversy centered on a jurisdictional dispute between the Baras Municipal Police Station and the Antipolo City Police Station, both in Rizal.

Nartatez stressed that jurisdictional boundaries should never prevent police officers from assisting crime victims.

“If a case falls outside a station's jurisdiction, personnel must provide appropriate assistance, properly document the complaint in accordance with established procedures, and coordinate promptly with the unit concerned,” he said.

The PNP chief maintained that the suspect's arrest would not end the investigation into possible negligence by responding police personnel.

He directed Police Regional Office 4A and the Rizal Provincial Police Office to examine how the two police stations handled Sarthou's complaint and determine whether officers violated established procedures.

Personnel from both stations who were involved in the incident have been temporarily relieved pending the outcome of the investigation.