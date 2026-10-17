Bullying eyed in stabbing incident inside CDO elementary school

Initial investigation showed that the suspect had complained to his father that the victim was bullying him and calling him “bahaw,” or leftover rice.

Police said the suspect, the son of a school watchman, allegedly attacked the victim from behind with a small folding knife on the school's third floor as the latter was walking toward his classroom.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A Grade 6 pupil stabbed and wounded a schoolmate at Macabalan Elementary School in Barangay Macabalan early Friday, 16 October, in an incident reportedly linked to alleged bullying.

The victim, identified only by the alias “Dodong” in initial reports, sustained a stab wound to his back and was rushed to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center for treatment.

He was reportedly bleeding when he was transported by motorcycle to the hospital's emergency room.

The alleged attacker, also a male Grade 6 pupil, was subsequently turned over to Police Station 5 in Puntod for further investigation.

Personnel from the City Social Welfare and Development Office and Macabalan Elementary School Principal Manuel Lincaro Jr. were also at the police station in connection with the case.

Authorities have yet to establish the circumstances that led to the confrontation, including the alleged bullying and whether it had occurred before the incident.

Barangay Captain Saniel Raypon reportedly raised the possibility that the object used in the stabbing may have already been inside the school before the incident.

According to the initial account, two metal detectors had been issued for security screening. However, the circumstances surrounding the alleged weapon's entry or presence on school grounds remain unclear.