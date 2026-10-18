Woman drowns at Prinsa Falls in Biñan

A woman drowned while swimming with friends at Prinsa Falls in Barangay Timbao, Biñan City, Laguna, on 17 October, according to police.

The Biñan Component City Police Station said the incident occurred at about 2:50 p.m.

Her companions, assisted by barangay personnel, immediately conducted a rescue operation. They recovered her body at about 3:15 p.m. and brought her to Ospital ng Biñan.

The attending physician declared her dead on arrival at about 4:16 p.m.