Davidovich Fokina beats rising star Jodar to win Shanghai Masters

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina hits a return to Spain's Rafael Jodar during their men's singles final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 18, 2026. HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina fought back to beat rising star Rafael Jodar in the final of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday to claim the biggest title of his career.

The gutsy world number 26 from Spain outlasted his tiring compatriot 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

"I don't know what to say, I don't know what I feel. Just like a huge relief," Davidovich Fokina said.

It is a first title at the prestigious 1000 level for the 27-year-old, who extended his winning streak in China to 10 matches after claiming victory in Chengdu.

The 20-year-old Jodar, ranked 13 and rising fast, was the youngest man to reach the final in Shanghai.

Despite that he called it "another tennis match".

"I just tried to enjoy the moment," he said. "I gave everything but it wasn't meant to be today."

Jodar was ruthless to start with.

He reached over his shoulder to save a point before winning it with an overhead smash as he broke for a swift 2-0 lead.

Davidovich Fokina put pressure on his backhand, but Jodar kept calm as his opponent succumbed to a series of errors.

Jodar broke again for 5-1 before closing out the first set after just 27 minutes with an ace.

Davidovich Fokina dropped serve to hand Jodar a 3-2 lead in the second set, but finally came up with some answers in the next game, falling on his back to save a point at the net and level at 3-3.

Both men battled to hold serve in a run of intense rallies, with the duo needing to restart a point during the ninth game when a ball rolled onto the court.

Davidovich Fokina was shouting in frustration but saved two break points to go up 6-5 when Jodar returned into the net.

But the younger Spaniard would not crumble, sending down a dangerous backhand to force a tie-break.

Davidovich Fokina held his nerve in the tie-break to force a decider.

He was suddenly in control, breaking Jodar's serve in the first game.

Jodar grabbed back a break but the older man led 3-2 when Jodar fired long.

Jodar needed a medical timeout for his right thigh at 4-3 down.

He buckled in pain during a must-win ninth game, keeping the match alive for a bit longer but needing a trainer for his left thigh when trailing 5-4.

Davidovich Fokina sensed victory and claimed the title on his second championship point.

"This is going to be a memory for the rest of my life," the victor said during the trophy ceremony.

He also commended his opponent.