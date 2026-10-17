Pope Leo XIV cleared for hospital discharge

The Vatican said the 70-year-old pontiff would return to the Vatican on Saturday afternoon and recite the Angelus prayer from the window of the papal apartment on Sunday.

In a statement released by the Holy See Press Office on Saturday, the Pope’s personal physician, Dr. Luigi Carbone, and thoracic surgeon Professor Stefano Margaritora said blood tests and a chest X-ray conducted that morning, along with an assessment of his clinical condition, confirmed that he was fit to leave the hospital.

Pope Leo XIV has been cleared for discharge from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Saturday, four days after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung following a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, the Vatican announced.

Leo underwent surgery on 13 October after doctors identified a suspected cancerous nodule in his right lung. The procedure involved removing the lower lobe of the lung using a video-assisted technique. An examination of the tissue during surgery confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer.

The operation lasted about 90 minutes and was reported to have been successful, with no complications, according to the Holy See Press Office.

In the days following surgery, the Pope’s doctors reported steady improvement in his recovery. Updates from the Vatican said his postoperative tests were within the expected range, his operated lung was recovering well, and he had resumed his daily activities independently.

The Pope also resumed celebrating Mass during his hospital stay, with Vatican Media releasing photographs on Friday showing him celebrating Mass in a makeshift chapel at the hospital.

His discharge comes earlier than the initially anticipated weeklong hospital stay. His recovery and upcoming commitments, however, remain subject to medical assessment.

The Vatican has continued preparations for Leo’s scheduled pastoral visit to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru from 6 to 17 November, although adjustments may be made depending on his health.