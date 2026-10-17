Its a yes! Dawn Chang received a romantic surprise when her boyfriend, National Police Commission (Napolcom) Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan

Actress and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Dawn Chang received the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend, National Police Commission (Napolcom) Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan, proposed during an episode of ABS-CBN's Kapamilya Deal or No Deal.

What started as a game of luck turned into a moment of love when Calinisan popped the question, “Will you marry me?”

Overwhelmed by the surprise, Chang happily accepted.

“Nawala 'yong train of thought ko but thank you, thank you for finally asking me,” she said.

Forget the briefcases and cash prizes. This time, the biggest deal came with a ring and a promise of forever!